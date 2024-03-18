TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
