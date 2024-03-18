TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.80. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

