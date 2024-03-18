TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.58.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,121 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,949,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in TKO Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,303,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,069,000 after buying an additional 485,105 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TKO Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,120,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,983,000 after buying an additional 322,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,131,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.
