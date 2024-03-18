Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $38.78 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0841 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $545.30 million and $38.78 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00084806 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00011882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00018363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00017914 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,483,562,448 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

