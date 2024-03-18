TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 44,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

