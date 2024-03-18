The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC cut its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,731 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the third quarter worth about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 92.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1,715.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Union Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WU stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. Western Union’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WU has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy P. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,234.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

