The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.33.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of TD stock opened at $60.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.35.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.7519 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
See Also
