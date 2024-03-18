The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,810,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,769,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,362 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,017,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415,591 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,281,000 after acquiring an additional 40,803,711 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,503 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,335,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock opened at $60.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.7519 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

