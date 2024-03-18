The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Raised by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 3.1% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank lifted its stake in Southern by 2.4% during the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 30.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 34,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,688,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,125. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

