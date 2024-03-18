The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lowered by City State Bank

City State Bank lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $162.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $162.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

