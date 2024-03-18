The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Decreased by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $161.38 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.57 and its 200-day moving average is $151.70. The company has a market capitalization of $379.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

