The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the February 14th total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 300,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $195,230.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $195,230.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,719 shares of company stock valued at $547,803. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,513,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,042,000 after buying an additional 66,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 31.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after acquiring an additional 249,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GBX stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $48.48. 36,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,452. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $53.36.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

