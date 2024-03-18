The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Short Interest Update

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,800 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the February 14th total of 3,019,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,463.5 days.
The GPT Group Stock Performance
GPTGF stock remained flat at $2.91 during trading on Monday. The GPT Group has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75.
The GPT Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The GPT Group
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
Receive News & Ratings for The GPT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GPT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.