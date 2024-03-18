The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Short Interest Update

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,800 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the February 14th total of 3,019,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,463.5 days.

The GPT Group Stock Performance

GPTGF stock remained flat at $2.91 during trading on Monday. The GPT Group has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75.

Get The GPT Group alerts:

The GPT Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

Receive News & Ratings for The GPT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GPT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.