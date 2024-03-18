The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.29. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Dixie Group in the third quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.