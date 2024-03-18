The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $392.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $361.87.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CI opened at $352.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $353.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,597 shares of company stock worth $25,961,142 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.