The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 0.1% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.44. 2,324,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,809,209. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $71.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

