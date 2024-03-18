The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Buckle by 408.3% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after buying an additional 44,444 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Buckle by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Buckle during the third quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Buckle by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $38.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.15. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

