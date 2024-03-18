The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Boeing were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,741,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,641,690. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.61. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

