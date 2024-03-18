The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Raised by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,915 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

BA stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,335,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,579,987. The company has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.61. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

