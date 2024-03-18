The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,771,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after buying an additional 1,311,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.84. 346,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,636. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.32, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51. Allstate has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $168.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.12.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

