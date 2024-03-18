The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $21.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get AES alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AES

AES Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. AES has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.09%.

Institutional Trading of AES

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Capital World Investors boosted its position in AES by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 5,703.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,426,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About AES

(Get Free Report

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.