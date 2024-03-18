Tezos 24-Hour Volume Reaches $36.75 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and $36.75 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00001898 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001359 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000880 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000653 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 995,425,683 coins and its circulating supply is 974,776,678 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

