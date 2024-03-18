Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Down to $0.96

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.96, but opened at $0.93. Tellurian shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 4,509,779 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tellurian from $2.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tellurian

Tellurian Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.36.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 100.03%. The firm had revenue of $39.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tellurian by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after buying an additional 7,856,617 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,251,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after buying an additional 4,009,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,877,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,407,000 after buying an additional 3,254,263 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Tellurian by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,378,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 3,192,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after buying an additional 1,896,469 shares during the last quarter. 32.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.