TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,700,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 12,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTI shares. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 1.8 %

TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.95. 2,029,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,903,619. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 204.58 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

