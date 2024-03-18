TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.67.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $139.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.74. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.