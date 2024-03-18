TD Securities Lowers Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$35.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$34.50 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENGH

Enghouse Systems Trading Down 4.4 %

Enghouse Systems Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:ENGH opened at C$30.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of C$27.51 and a 12-month high of C$40.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Enghouse Systems news, Director Stephen Sadler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.25, for a total transaction of C$558,750.00. In other Enghouse Systems news, Senior Officer Vincent Mifsud purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.81 per share, with a total value of C$1,840,350.00. Also, Director Stephen Sadler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.25, for a total value of C$558,750.00. Insiders own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

About Enghouse Systems

(Get Free Report)

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.