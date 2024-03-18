TD Cowen Cuts Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Price Target to $18.00

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s current price.

Neste Oyj Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NTOIY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.44. 67,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,152. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

