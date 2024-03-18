TD Cowen Cuts Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Price Target to $18.00

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s current price.
Neste Oyj Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NTOIY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.44. 67,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,152. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98.
Neste Oyj Company Profile
