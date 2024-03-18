TCP Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

TCP Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,905 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $81.50. The company had a trading volume of 553,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,716. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average is $81.46. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

