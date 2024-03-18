TCP Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

TCP Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,173 shares during the quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT remained flat at $50.95 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 627,385 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.