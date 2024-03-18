TCP Asset Management LLC Has $220,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TCP Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

IWM traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $202.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,901,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,861,727. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $210.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.58 and its 200 day moving average is $187.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

