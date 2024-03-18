TCP Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,561 VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. TCP Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of VanEck CLO ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the third quarter worth about $506,000.

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CLOI traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.60. 2,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,573. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.23. VanEck CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $52.72.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

