TCP Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.8% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $85.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,392. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.33 and its 200 day moving average is $81.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

