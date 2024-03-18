Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duluth by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 959,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 329,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 157,363 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 96,789 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.65. 3,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 million, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.24. Duluth Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $245.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

