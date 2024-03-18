Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,966. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $203.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.13.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

