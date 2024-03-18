Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,309 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.49. 4,012,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,152,790. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

