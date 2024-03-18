Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,130 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 0.5% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

T stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $17.11. 8,594,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,477,254. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.