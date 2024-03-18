Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Has $609,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VYM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.23. 355,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,780. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $118.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.65.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.