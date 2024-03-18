Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after buying an additional 191,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,599,000 after purchasing an additional 71,684 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $220.67. 136,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,277. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.13. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

