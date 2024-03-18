Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.10. The company had a trading volume of 816,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $231.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

