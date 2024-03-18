Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $111.77. 103,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,638. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $114.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

