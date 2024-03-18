Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Citigroup

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TNDM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,960. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.08. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 31.48% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $373,919,000 after buying an additional 2,861,120 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,028,000 after buying an additional 2,372,458 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $36,288,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 75,613.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 990,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after buying an additional 989,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,122,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 804,488 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

