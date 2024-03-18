Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.85, but opened at $13.30. Talos Energy shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 275,301 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 19,658,119 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $229,999,992.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,747,781 shares in the company, valued at $406,549,037.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TALO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Talos Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 382.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

