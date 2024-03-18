Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 515176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.20 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

