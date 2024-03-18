Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) vs. LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Head to Head Review

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) and LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of LCNB shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Synovus Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of LCNB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Synovus Financial and LCNB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial 0 4 8 1 2.77 LCNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Synovus Financial currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.01%. Given Synovus Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than LCNB.

This table compares Synovus Financial and LCNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial 15.74% 14.95% 1.06% LCNB 13.29% 8.65% 0.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synovus Financial and LCNB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial $3.45 billion 1.60 $543.71 million $3.46 10.94 LCNB $68.98 million 2.53 $12.63 million $1.14 13.75

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB. Synovus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCNB has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Synovus Financial pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LCNB pays out 77.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Synovus Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and LCNB has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. LCNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats LCNB on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services. Its consumer banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services, including Visa and MasterCard services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, trust management, and financial planning services, as well as provides individual investment advice on equity and other securities. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

About LCNB

(Get Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages. It also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicles, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust administration, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, it offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. The company was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.