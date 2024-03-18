Synapse Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.06 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Synapse has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $212.78 million and approximately $10.06 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00001754 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Synapse

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 211,958,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

