Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Down 2%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.81 and last traded at $44.44. 521,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,671,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYM shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

Symbotic Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.59 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 76,078 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $3,545,995.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,949.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,324,969 shares of company stock valued at $285,206,672. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

