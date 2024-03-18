Sweat Economy Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.84 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $106.99 million and $11.84 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sweat Economy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,828,866,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,886,729,296 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy is a web3 initiative that rewards users for physical activity. It introduced the SWEAT crypto token and Sweat Wallet, allowing users to convert their in-app Sweatcoins into SWEAT for real-world rewards. SWEAT tokenizes physical activity, incentivizing users under a “move-to-earn” model. This approach aims to promote a healthier and more active world, potentially impacting global health and reducing healthcare system burdens. The co-founders of Sweat Economy are Oleg Fomenko, Anton Derlyatka and Egor Khmelev. They come from diverse backgrounds, including entrepreneurship, fitness tech, development, traditional finance, and the crypto sector.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sweat Economy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sweat Economy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.