S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a market cap of $19.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

About S&W Seed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its position in S&W Seed by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,250,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 179,999 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $348,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $170,000.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

