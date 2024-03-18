S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Trading Up 7.2 %
Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a market cap of $19.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.70.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
About S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
