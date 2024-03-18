Surrozen (SRZN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th.

Surrozen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRZN opened at $12.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.69. Surrozen has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surrozen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new stake in Surrozen during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Surrozen by 10,427.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 523,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Surrozen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Surrozen during the second quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 51.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

