Surrozen (SRZN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2024

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZNGet Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th.

Surrozen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRZN opened at $12.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.69. Surrozen has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surrozen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new stake in Surrozen during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Surrozen by 10,427.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 523,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Surrozen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Surrozen during the second quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 51.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surrozen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.