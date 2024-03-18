Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.91.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of SGY stock opened at C$6.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$5.89 and a one year high of C$9.77. The firm has a market cap of C$693.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.65.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.53). The business had revenue of C$168.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$179.30 million. Surge Energy had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.7703349 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

