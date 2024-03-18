Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $50.00 at Truist Financial

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s previous close.

SUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.09.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SUM

Summit Materials Price Performance

Shares of SUM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Summit Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Summit Materials by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,814,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,736 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,512,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,575 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $49,437,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 172.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,888 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

(Get Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.