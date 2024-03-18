Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $27,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.65 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.94 and a 200-day moving average of $105.85.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.